Pathans cricket academy to provide coaching to underprivileged kids

New Delhi: The Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) run by former India players Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, will be providing coaching to talented underprivileged kids along with scholarship.

Mobile phone company OPPO is donating Rs 20 Lakhs to the academy for the scholarship purposes.

Under this scholarship program CAP will provide two years of cricket training to the selected children.

The selected children will get an opportunity to be trained under the guidance of cricket expert and coaches.

These scholarships will help in unearthing new talent and give young kids a platform to kick-start their budding cricketing careers.

17 kids have been selected after two rounds of trial. In the 1st round, 50 kids participated out of which 30 students were selected and in the 2nd round, it was pruned to 17 for the scholarship program.