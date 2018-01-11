Pathiv Patel owns Virender Sehwag in Twitter banter

Parthiv Patel very well knows how to give it back in kind!

And it's no less a person than Virender Sehwag that has been owned by the wicketkeeper batsman's wittiness.

Patel, presently in South Africa as Test back-up to regular wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, was on Wednesday teased by the former Indian batsman on Twitter out of nowhere.

Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon ! https://t.co/qJe34WlEqh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018

Now we all are used to Sehwag tweeting that kind of stuff but no one really expected Patel to match up to his former team-mate with equal humour. In fact, in this case one can see he easily had the better of Sehwag.

Idhar meri perfect size wale bahut gloves le ke aaya hu.. ise udhar hi rakhe aap..delhi mai thand Badh gayi hai to ghar me kisi ke Kaam aaynege... — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 10, 2018

Jokes aside, Patel, as a member of the Test squad, must now be looking ahead to the second Test starting Saturday in Centurion as India look to equalise the three-game rubber after losing the first Test by 72 runs in what was an unexpected batting collapse in pursuit of 208 runs at Newlands.