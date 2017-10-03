Patriotism should not come with an 'expiry date', tweets Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is very active on social media, never shies away from calling spade a spade.

He is very vocal about social issues and makes sure that he points out whenever he finds something wrong that's happening around us.

This time Gambhir called for patriotism to not come with a 'shelf life' as is visible in many cases with many camps showing and expressing their love for the country on national days while forgetting it completely a few hours later.

He emphasised on the need to work towards the betterment of the country and in being patriotic throughout the year and not just following January 26, August 15 or October 2 which are observed as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti respectively.

"Seems Aug 15th, Jan 26th &Oct 2nd have 24 hrs shelf life/expiry date. Not xpecting 365-days jingoism but subtle patriotism shud always throb," tweeted Gambhir.

Gambhir has been a strong advocate in supporting the defence forces and has multiple times come out in aid of the families affected by the violence and terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.

In early September, he announced he would fund Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Abdul Rashid’s daughter Zohra's education for a lifetime after he was killed in Anantnag on August 28.

Previously, the Gautam Gambhir Foundation launched a free community kitchen in West Delhi while also protesting the inaction over Gorakhpur tragedy.