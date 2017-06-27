Pawan Negi to go through trials for submitting incorrect documents to Delhi University

New Delhi: Ten students, who represented India in international sports, have been given direct admission to Delhi University colleges this year.

There is a 5% quota reserved for students who have represented India in "Olympic/ World Championship/ World Cup/ Commonwealth games/ Asian Games/ Asian Championships/ South Asian Games/ Paralympic games" according to the DU Sports Council’s guidelines.

Almost 13,000 students had applied under sports quota this year. Most of the students need to go through a strict process of selection but a few lucky ones get direct admission.

One such lucky student is cricketer Pawan Negi, who was a part of the Indian T20 squad in 2016 and also plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. But due to errors in the uploaded documents, he will have to participate in the trials to be eligible for a seat, said DU officials.

“He uploaded a certificate that says he participated in the Vijay Hazare trophy, which is a national level tournament. We are bound by guidelines and particular about document requirements. So he will have to participate in the trials,” explained Anil Kumar Kalkal, the director of DU sports Council.

The other sportspersons to get direct admission include, parathlete Rinku who represented India in the Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, swimmer Shivani Kataria, who represented India at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and shooters such as Asees Chhina, Diwakar Yadav, Fateh Singh Dhillon, and Simran Preet Kaur, who were part of the ISSF Junior World Cup held in Germany in 2016.

Others like double trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta and shotgun shooter Manavaditya Singh Rathore, represented India in the International Junior Shotgun Cup held in Finland in 2016, trap shooter Lakshay participated in the 13th Asian Championship held in Kuwait in 2015, and Vidhi Jain, who participated in the 9th Asian Championship held in Iran in 2016, are also eligible for direct admission.