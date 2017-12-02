Paytm U-19 Challenger Trophy: India Blue rout Sri Lanka Board President's XI by 95 runs to lift trophy

Mumbai: Pacer Shivam Navi and N A Rathva took three wickets each to bundle out Sri Lanka Board President's XI for 149 and defeat them by 95 runs to lift the Paytm U19 Challenger Trophy.

Put into bat at the Cricket Club of India in the final, India Blue were all out for 244, with opposition skipper Ayan Siriwardena picking a four-wicket haul. He returned with impressive figures of 4-36 and was ably supported by Ravindu Sanjana (3-42) and Nuwanidu Fernando (2-41).

For India Blue, opener Himanshu Rana top scored with a 90-ball 78, laced with 10 boundaries. Wicket-keeper Urvil Patel (57) and M S Bhadange (53) also chipped in with half centuries to help the team cross the 200-run-mark. But none of other batsmen made significant contributions as the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

But the India Blue bowlers put up a spirited performance and ensured that they never let the opposition batsmen set in. The Sri Lankan side was skittled out in 45.4 overs.

Pacer Mavi (3-15) and Rathva (3-28) were among the wicket takers. Mavi removed both the openers and kept his side in the hunt while defending a total which was below 250.

For the islanders, only wicket-keeper Nishan Madushka (44) and Ravindu Sanjana (28) showed some resistance with the bat, all other batsmen made a beeline for the dressing room.

Mandeep Singh (1-33) and Harsh Tyagi (1-22) played their role to perfection and helped India Blue script a win.

Meanwhile, in the third place match at the Wankhede Stadium, India Green defeated India Red by 21 runs.

Put into bat, India Green put up 285/6 on the board in their allotted 50 overs with Aryan Juyal top scoring with 73 in 90 balls. A late cameo from Mohit Jangra (49 in 21 balls) helped his side go past the 250-run-mark.

India Red fell 21 runs short of the target and were all out for 264 in 48 overs. Young Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw fell cheaply for 19. Wicket keeper Anuj Rawat's fighting 97 in 123 balls went in vain as his side suffered a loss.

For India Green, Pankaj Yadav took a five-wicket haul (5-57) and was among the wicket-takers. Ishan Porel (3-62) aided Yadav.

The Indian team for the ICC Under-19 World Cup to be played in January next year in New Zealand would be picked up by the selectors from the players who took part in the tournament.