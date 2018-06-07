हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PCB delighted with Mickey Arthur's performance as head coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has heaped praise on Mickey Arthur, saying that they are absolutely satisfied with the head coach`s performance and that the Men in Green are doing pretty well under him.

Arthur was initially contracted in May 2016 to serve for up to two years. However, the PCB had extended his contract as Pakistan head coach till the 2019 World Cup in October last year.

When quizzed if they are looking to extend the South African`s contract beyond the showpiece event, Sethi said that that though they are delighted with Arthur`s performance, the decision to continue rest in his hands.

"I suppose you need to ask Mickey if he wishes to extend his stay with us, as this not something one side can decide. I think Mickey is having a good ride and the entire team is doing well in his tenure.

One of the coaches is leaving and I am not sure if we will fill that position or one of the existing coaches will take up that position; we will wait to see what Mickey has to say and what he recommends," Pakpassion.net quoted Arthur, as saying.

While batting coach Grant Flower has been associated with the team since 2014, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood was roped in for the role soon after Arthur`s appointment.

However, fielding coach Steve Rixon recently decided to step down from his position after the two T20 internationals against Scotland next week as he is apparently unhappy with the PCB.

Sethi revealed that he has had a discussion with Arthur regarding his contract, but he is currently focusing on guiding Pakistan to World Cup glory for the first time since 1992.

"But as far as Mickey`s contract is concerned, he told me that Sethi, I am here, and I am taking this team all the way to the World Cup.

Then we will cross that bridge when we come to it and I think let`s leave it at that for now," he said.

The PCB chief further said that the players are responding quite well to Arthur`s techniques and that the relationship between head coach, captain, and national selectors is too good.

"We are very delighted with Mickey`s performance and also the fact that the boys respond well to him.

But I must point out that there is also a very good working relationship between the Head Coach, Captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq and the selectors.

And let us not forget the selectors as without their support and everybody being on the same page, this team would not have gelled," Sethi said.

Pakistan are slated to play two T20Is against Scotland on June 12 and June 13 before they head into T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Australia, beginning July1 at the Harare Sports Club. 

