close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PCB forms committee to probe Mickey Arthur-Umar Akmal controversy

Akmal, 27, alleged that Arthur had verbally abused him in front of chief selector Inzamam. He also claimed that claimed that senior players did not stop the coach when he was being verbally abused.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 17:01
PCB forms committee to probe Mickey Arthur-Umar Akmal controversy
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to Umar Akmal for his ugly spat with coach Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday formed a committee to probe the controversy.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the committee comprises three members – director of cricket operations Haroon Rasheed, director of media Amjad Bhatti and the PCB's in-house legal advisor Salman Naseer.

The report also claimed that, though the claims behind Akmal's allegations can be verified with relative ease, the committee is likely to stumble upon logistical difficulties from the start.

Meanwhile, legendary Inzamam-ul Haq, who is a key witness to the controversy is out of the country performing Hajj, while the coach is away on holiday.

Akmal, 27, alleged that Arthur had verbally abused him in front of chief selector Inzamam. He also claimed that claimed that senior players did not stop the coach when he was being verbally abused.

However, earlier this week, National Cricket Academy head coach Mushtaq Ahmed denied that abusive language was directed towards Akmal by the head coach. He said that, Arthur indeed used "slang words" but they were not directed at Akmal.

Before that the PCB backed the coach by by issuing the show-cause notice to Akmal, but this latest development means that there's is far more patching up to do to resolve the issue.

The report claimed that, Arthur's predecessor Waqar Younis, who is one of Akmal's harsher critics, had advised the PCB against the formation of a committee.

"This matter needs to be resolved by way of mutual understanding," Waqar said.

"Someone needs to sit Umar down and explain to him that when a teacher or any other senior figure ticks you off, it isn't such a big deal. I don't think Mickey Arthur would have gone overboard when chastising Umar. It's purely frustration on his part because he isn't part of the team," the legendary fast bowler was quoted as saying.

It's important to mention that Akmal has not been picked for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against a World XI side next month.

TAGS

Umar AkmalMickey ArthurPakistan Cricket BoardPCBcricket news

From Zee News

Playing field is more important than play station, says PM Narendra Modi
cricketOther Sports

Playing field is more important than play station, says PM...

Will be tough to beat aggressor Virat Kohli&#039;s men, says Faf du Plessis
cricket

Will be tough to beat aggressor Virat Kohli's men, say...

Ravichandran Ashwin gets ready for new journey – Video
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin gets ready for new journey – Video

James Anderson bags 23rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, equals Kapil Dev&#039;s feat
cricket

James Anderson bags 23rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket,...

Watch: Rohit Sharma takes stunning flying catch to dismiss Kusal Mendis
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma takes stunning flying catch to dismiss...

Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar posted to wish Don Bradman on his 109th birth anniversary
cricket

Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar posted to wish Don Bradman on...

Virat Kohli salutes Conor Mcgregor&#039;s fighting spirit with epic tweet
cricketOther Sports

Virat Kohli salutes Conor Mcgregor's fighting spirit w...

WATCH: When Shikhar Dhawan turned &#039;autowallah&#039; for Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: When Shikhar Dhawan turned 'autowallah' fo...

Gautam Gambhir tweets &#039;time to act&#039; after Pulwama, Panchkula
cricket

Gautam Gambhir tweets 'time to act' after Pulwama...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video