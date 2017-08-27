PCB forms committee to probe Mickey Arthur-Umar Akmal controversy

New Delhi: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to Umar Akmal for his ugly spat with coach Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday formed a committee to probe the controversy.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the committee comprises three members – director of cricket operations Haroon Rasheed, director of media Amjad Bhatti and the PCB's in-house legal advisor Salman Naseer.

The report also claimed that, though the claims behind Akmal's allegations can be verified with relative ease, the committee is likely to stumble upon logistical difficulties from the start.

Meanwhile, legendary Inzamam-ul Haq, who is a key witness to the controversy is out of the country performing Hajj, while the coach is away on holiday.

Akmal, 27, alleged that Arthur had verbally abused him in front of chief selector Inzamam. He also claimed that claimed that senior players did not stop the coach when he was being verbally abused.

However, earlier this week, National Cricket Academy head coach Mushtaq Ahmed denied that abusive language was directed towards Akmal by the head coach. He said that, Arthur indeed used "slang words" but they were not directed at Akmal.

Before that the PCB backed the coach by by issuing the show-cause notice to Akmal, but this latest development means that there's is far more patching up to do to resolve the issue.

The report claimed that, Arthur's predecessor Waqar Younis, who is one of Akmal's harsher critics, had advised the PCB against the formation of a committee.

"This matter needs to be resolved by way of mutual understanding," Waqar said.

"Someone needs to sit Umar down and explain to him that when a teacher or any other senior figure ticks you off, it isn't such a big deal. I don't think Mickey Arthur would have gone overboard when chastising Umar. It's purely frustration on his part because he isn't part of the team," the legendary fast bowler was quoted as saying.

It's important to mention that Akmal has not been picked for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against a World XI side next month.