PCB rubbishes rift in team due to disparity in prize money

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has quashed speculations about Pakistan cricket team members being unhappy with disparity in prize money between captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman and other players.

Some television channels reported that members of the Pakistan squad had walked out of a function held in their honor at the Centuraus shopping mall in Islamabad after the organizers announced a plot of land for captain Sarfraz and a cash award of 500,000 rupees for opener Fakhar Zaman while 200,000 rupees other players.

'Duniya' channel reported that the players were not happy with their cash awards as Sarfraz and Zaman's takings were significantly more than others.

Video footage on the channel and later other clips on the social media showed some players walking out of the ceremony with reports claiming the players returned their cheques.

But an official of the PCB media department who was the media manager of the team in the Champions Trophy insisted there was no dissent or issues between the players over the awards given to them.

"I was there with the team for the function which was officially approved by the board. There was no walkout by the players and neither does any player have any issue or disagreement with the awards given to them and Sarfraz and Fakhar Zaman," Reza Ketchlew said.

"It is totally incorrect that players returned their cheques or walked out. After all the players including Sarfraz and Zaman were called on stage and given their awards, they came down and were seated at tables near the podium.

"But when the organizers called the team up for a photograph pandemonium broke loose as many in the crowd also started gathering on the podium. The management than decided to just send Sarfraz on stage for the photograph and it was also decided it was best for safety of players," he concluded.