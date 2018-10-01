PCB seeks Rs 447 crore as fine from BCCI; ICC panel to hear case on Monday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are all set to battle it out on Monday at the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters, said a report in Pakistan-based Geo News. The PCB has demanded a compensation of Rs 447 crore from the BCCI over the latter allegedly not following an agreement concerning bilateral series between the two teams.

Pakistan’s cricket body has alleged that the agreement signed in April 2014 for organising bilateral tournaments was not adhered to by the BCCI. The hearing is expected to be conducted over the next three days.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed promised six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023 and had the ability to emerge as an extremely rewarding option financially for the PCB.

The matter took a legal curve when the PCB decided to file a notice of dispute with the ICC last November demanding reimbursement after the BCCI refused to pay any heed to the matter. While the PCB may nurse hopes of a positive judgement, senior BCCI officials have stated that the case holds no water considering the terms and conditions agreed upon.

“Look, the PCB has been fighting this case based on a one-page letter signed by erstwhile secretary Sanjay Patel which stated that we are ready to play six bilateral series in an eight-year cycle. Now there were a few terms and conditions applicable for the series to become a reality,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“That letter had a specific condition that BCCI will play bilateral series against Pakistan only if the PCB votes for the revenue sharing model and ‘Big Three’ Concept at the ICC Board meeting. However, the PCB voted against the plan which means they voted against India. So, our agreement was based on Pakistan’s acceptance and it fell through. So where’s the question of compensation,” added the official.

According to him, the PCB had also failed to recognise a very vital factor- the approval of the government of India considering the sensitive relationship shared by the two countries.

“Also, we have time and again maintained that any bilateral series with Pakistan is subject to approval from the Government of India. We cannot move ahead if we don’t get government nod,” said the official on a finishing note.

The decision of the panel shall be non-appealable as per Article 10.4 of the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee which makes a positive ruling all the more crucial for the two parties.