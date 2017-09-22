close
PCB to address India tour issue with ICC's Disputes Resolution Committee

The PCB is seeking compensation from the BCCI for not honouring a MOU signed between the two boards in 2014 under which the two countries were to play six bilateral series from 2015 to 2023.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 10:54
PCB to address India tour issue with ICC&#039;s Disputes Resolution Committee
Courtesy: PTI

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to pursue compensation claim case against the BCCI with the 'Disputes Resolution Committee' of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi is the UK meeting with the British legal firm for advise.

PCB's chief operating officer, Subhan Ahmad has also flown to London for the same purpose.

According to Sethi, the PCB's board of governors has approved an amount of over USD 1 million to cover the expenses and legal costs of filing and fighting the case before the ICC disputes resolution committee.

"The claim will be formally filed with the ICC any day now as the PCB has been told it has very good chances of winning the compensation claim against the BCCI," a PCB official told PTI.

The PCB is seeking compensation from the BCCI for not honouring a MOU signed between the two boards in 2014 under which the two countries were to play six bilateral series from 2015 to 2023.

"PCB is confident of success because since 2015 it has offered the BCCI to even play at neutral venues if their government is not interested in sending the team to Pakistan or inviting Pakistan team India for security reasons," the official said.

The BCCI has maintained it can't play any bilateral matches against Pakistan without the clearance of its government.  

PCBBCCIIndia vs PakistanNajam SethiICCcricket newsIndia Cricket News

