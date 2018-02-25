Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators register first wins in Pakistan Super League

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators notched up their maiden wins in the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday.

In the first match of the day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Zalmi, after being put into bat by Islamabad United, posted a solid 176/6 thanks largely to Kamran Akmal (53), and useful contributions from Tamim Iqbal (39), DR Smith (30) and Mohammad Hafeez (30*).

Islamabad United suffered a collapse at the start of their chase and never really recovered from there. Faheem Ashraf's 54* towards the end only narrowed the margin of defeat as the United finished on 142/9, with Man-of-the-Match Umaid Asif taking 4/23.

In the other encounter, Quetta Gladiators returned to winning ways with a nine-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars. After putting the Qalandars into bat, the Gladiators bowlers, especially Jofra Archer (3/23) and Man-of-the-Match Mohammad Nawaz(3) (2/4), ran through the opposition batting and restricted them to 119/9.

In their chase of a paltry target, Australian allrounder Shane Watson smashed a 42-ball 66* to see the Gladiators home in 14 overs. He got good support from Asad Shafiq (38) and Umar Amin (13*).

The PSL action continues on Sunday with Multan Sultans taking on Islamabad United in the first match in Dubai, after which Karachi Kings confront Peshawar Zalmi.