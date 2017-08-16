Peter Handscomb's inclusion could free up a spot: Adam Gilchrist

Melbourne: Former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has suggested Australia to hand over gloves to Peter Handscomb to squeeze in an extra spinner in the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Gilchrist also said that excluding Mathew Wade for the Bangladesh series could be a 'real proposition' made possible by Handscomb's quality as both a middle-order batsman and a wicketkeeper.

"It's just about balance and what you think is the right balance to get the Test match victory in the conditions you're going to," cricket.com.au quoted Gilchrist as saying.

"The opportunity to play the extra spin bowler, and if you can do it not necessarily at the cost of one of your seamers or an out-and-out batter, it becomes a realistic proposition," he added.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman further heaped praise on Handscomb, saying he is very capable with the gloves.

"If he's saying he's keen and available and happy to do it that tells me he feels he can because he's got no need to justify his position in the team as a batsman. He's doing that well and truly," said the 45-year-old.

The first Test between Bangladesh and Australia will be played from August 27 at Dhaka, followed by the second Test beginning September 4 at Chittagong.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.