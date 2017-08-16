close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Peter Handscomb's inclusion could free up a spot: Adam Gilchrist

The first Test between Bangladesh and Australia will be played from August 27 at Dhaka, followed by the second Test beginning September 4 at Chittagong.

ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:08
Peter Handscomb&#039;s inclusion could free up a spot: Adam Gilchrist

Melbourne: Former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has suggested Australia to hand over gloves to Peter Handscomb to squeeze in an extra spinner in the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Gilchrist also said that excluding Mathew Wade for the Bangladesh series could be a 'real proposition' made possible by Handscomb's quality as both a middle-order batsman and a wicketkeeper.

"It's just about balance and what you think is the right balance to get the Test match victory in the conditions you're going to," cricket.com.au quoted Gilchrist as saying.

"The opportunity to play the extra spin bowler, and if you can do it not necessarily at the cost of one of your seamers or an out-and-out batter, it becomes a realistic proposition," he added.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman further heaped praise on Handscomb, saying he is very capable with the gloves.

"If he's saying he's keen and available and happy to do it that tells me he feels he can because he's got no need to justify his position in the team as a batsman. He's doing that well and truly," said the 45-year-old.

The first Test between Bangladesh and Australia will be played from August 27 at Dhaka, followed by the second Test beginning September 4 at Chittagong.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

TAGS

Peter HandscombAdam GilchristCricket

From Zee News

Usain Bolt could play in charity game for Manchester United
Football

Usain Bolt could play in charity game for Manchester United...

CoA seeks Supreme Court&#039;s directive for removal of current BCCI office bearers
cricket

CoA seeks Supreme Court's directive for removal of cur...

Let us rewrite history against England: West Indies coach Stuart Law
cricket

Let us rewrite history against England: West Indies coach S...

Bundesliga: Germany&#039;s Bibiana Steinhaus to become first female referee in a top European league
Football

Bundesliga: Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus to become firs...

Dhanraj Pillay, Sourav Ganguly to play in charity match with Diego Maradona
Football

Dhanraj Pillay, Sourav Ganguly to play in charity match wit...

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 million move to Everton from Swansea City
Football

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 mill...

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being struck by bouncer
cricket

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being stru...

WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by Josh Hazlewood bouncer
cricket

WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by...

Venus Williams wins Round 1 match at Cincinnati Masters
Tennis

Venus Williams wins Round 1 match at Cincinnati Masters

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video