Peter Siddle slams Michael Bevan for offering to help Aussie batsmen

New Delhi: Peter Siddle has come out swinging and slammed Michael Bevan who had tweeted to Cricket Australia, offering to help the current bunch of struggling Australian batsmen.

While former captain Michael Clarke welcomed Bevan’s offer, Siddle was not too impressed and instead thought that the former batsman was taking a pot-shot at the present lot of batsmen playing for the Green and Gold team.

@CricketAus would love to be considered for the role of ODI batting coach -where do I apply? — michael bevan (@mbevan12) September 22, 2017

Ps not saying aussies are crap. Great record over last couple years. Just saying I'm looking.. — michael bevan (@mbevan12) September 23, 2017

Just looking to give back. Know how tough the gig can be... https://t.co/pJhadCDrzW — michael bevan (@mbevan12) September 24, 2017

Exactly what this team needs buddy https://t.co/TfOFla8GuG — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 22, 2017

Siddle was quoted to be saying by Foxsports.com.au, “He’s had 15 years to apply for a job with Cricket Australia and help out around the country and he hasn’t. Obviously they want to see us doing well but just to come out and say something like that, the boys want support, not those blokes that haven’t been around and haven’t been helping out at either state cricket or international cricket just to throw out a tweet.”

He further said, “It’s a little bit low. “I’d love to see him apply for a job with Victoria or NSW, start doing some work, not just throwing out a tweet when we’re going bad and when we’re going well we don’t hear from him. It’s a little bit disappointing.”