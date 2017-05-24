close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PHOTOS: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma make grand entry, MS Dhoni charms 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' special screening for Indian cricketers

Skipper Kohli turned up with girl-friend Anushka Sharma even as former India captain charmed the gathering with his presence.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 00:00
PHOTOS: Virat Kohli &amp; Anushka Sharma make grand entry, MS Dhoni charms &#039;Sachin: A Billion Dreams&#039; special screening for Indian cricketers

New Delhi: A special screening of the Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic ‘Sachin: A billion dreams’ was held for the Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led team, along with the support staff, watched the film before their departure to England for the ICC Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1.

Skipper Kohli turned up with girl-friend Anushka Sharma even as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni charmed the gathering with his presence.

Another special invitee at the screening was Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, known as Tendulkar’s biggest fan.

Earlier this month, a special screening of the movie was held for the Indian armed forces.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", traces his journey as he ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people and smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

The movie will give the audience a window into his real and personal life as they will also get to witness the various roles that Sachin plays in his day to day life.

Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is all set to release on Friday. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

TAGS

Sachin Tendulkar BiopicA Billion DreamsMS Dhoniindian cricket teamVirat KohliICC Champions TrophyAnushka SharmaSudhir Kumar Chaudharycricket news

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Ireland Tri-Series finale: Bangladesh beat New Zealand to boost 2019 World Cup automatic qualification chances
cricket

Ireland Tri-Series finale: Bangladesh beat New Zealand to b...

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli says 8-team tournament is more competitive than World Cup
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli says 8-team tournament is...

Monaco Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel looks to end Ferrari`s 16-year in Monte Carlo
Other Sports

Monaco Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel looks to end Ferrari`s...

India football team capable of competing against anyone, claims coach Stephen Constantine
Football

India football team capable of competing against anyone, cl...

Former India wrestler Kripa Shankar Bishnoi suggests key changes to world body
Other Sports

Former India wrestler Kripa Shankar Bishnoi suggests key ch...

MI captain Rohit Sharma went through &#039;hardest six months of his life`, claims wife Ritika Sajdeh
cricket

MI captain Rohit Sharma went through 'hardest six mont...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video