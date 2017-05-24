PHOTOS: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma make grand entry, MS Dhoni charms 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' special screening for Indian cricketers

New Delhi: A special screening of the Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic ‘Sachin: A billion dreams’ was held for the Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led team, along with the support staff, watched the film before their departure to England for the ICC Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1.

Skipper Kohli turned up with girl-friend Anushka Sharma even as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni charmed the gathering with his presence.

Another special invitee at the screening was Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, known as Tendulkar’s biggest fan.

Earlier this month, a special screening of the movie was held for the Indian armed forces.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", traces his journey as he ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people and smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

The movie will give the audience a window into his real and personal life as they will also get to witness the various roles that Sachin plays in his day to day life.

Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is all set to release on Friday. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.