PHOTOS: When Sachin Tendulkar spent time with Harbhajan Singh's adorable daughter Hinaya Heer
Harbhajan and Geeta became proud parents after the latter delivered a baby girl at a London hospital in July last year.
New Delhi: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar spent some quality time with veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya Heer.
The Master Blaster, who is the only cricketer in the world to have 100 international centuries under his belt, shared some photographs on social media.
"With little Hinaya Heer! She's a bundle of joy @harbhajan_singh," the Mumbai batsman tweeted.
Here are some of the photographs he shared on Twitter:
Harbhajan's wife Geeta Basra also shared a pic from her Twitter account.
Harbhajan and Geeta became proud parents after the latter delivered a baby girl at a London hospital in July last year.
The veteran offie and Geeta tied the knot on October 29, in 2015, after five years of dating.
