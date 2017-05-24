PICS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar attend Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge engagement

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge officially got engaged in a ceremony on may 23, post conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2017 season.

Several big names from the world of cricket and Bollywood attended the engagement ceremony, including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, etc.

"Zak secretly planned our engagement for days; and I honestly had no clue. I had no idea that he had picked up such a pretty ring for me. I can't describe that moment and it will forever remain as something very special between us. We are really blessed," Sagarika told The TOI post engagement.

Exactly a month ago on April 24, Zaheer had revealed that he and Sagarika, who have reportedly been dating for quite a while, have decided to take the next step.

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

Sagarika also tweeted revealing that she has found her life partner.

Here's are some of the pictures from the Engagement ceremony which took place yesterday:-

The couple of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who have been dating since 2013 and briefly parted ways in 2015, were marked their presence on the auspiscous occasion along with Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali.