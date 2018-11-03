हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sachin tendulkar

'Play IPL only if...': Sachin Tendulkar's message for cricketers eyeing world cup berth

Tendulkar said that it is the responsibility of every player to take care of his injuries.

&#039;Play IPL only if...&#039;: Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s message for cricketers eyeing world cup berth
Image Credits: PTI

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday advised players who wish to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), to do so only after assessing their fitness levels, considering the World Cup in England set to kick off shortly after the tournament. 

Tendulkar said that it is the responsibility of every player to take care of his injuries.

"It is the responsibility of every player to take care of his injuries and there should be proper communication with the team-management, in case there is a risk of the injury getting aggravated in the future," he stated. 

Tendulkar also expressed his confidence in India's ability to lift the upcoming World Cup, hailing the presence of an excellent all-round unit comprising of top-quality bowlers and batsmen. 

"India is well prepared for the 2019 World Cup in England. We enjoy a very good chance to lift the cup considering the presence of quality players and several senior cricketers in the squad as well." 

At the same time, he had a word of caution in store for the team, drawing attention towards the team's poor performance in the recent away series against England. 

"However, it should not be the case that only one player is deemed responsible for leading the side on to the World Cup. Virat Kohli performed exceptionally well in the recent series against England, but the team failed to contribute effectively as a whole, resulting in poor results," he added. 

India led by Virat Kohli will be looking to lift the World Cup yet again, after being knocked out in the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup against eventual winners Australia.

