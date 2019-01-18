Players like MS Dhoni come once in 30 or 40 years: Ravi Shastri, after historic ODI series triumph against Australia

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has hailed wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni as a player who comes only once in 30 or 40 years, following his match-winning knock against Australia in the series-decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Veteran MS Dhoni, who was named as the man of the series, stepped up with a quality knock yet again following an early dismissal for the openers and skipper Virat Kohli. The 37-year-old cricketer scored 87 runs in 114 deliveries, stitching an unbeaten 121 run stand off 115 balls with Kedar Jadhav, as India chased down a target of 231 with four balls to spare.

"You can't replace players like MS Dhoni. Such players only come once in 30 or 40 years. That is what I tell the Indians. Enjoy while it lasts. When he goes you will see a void that will be very hard to fill," Shastri told the 'Daily Telegraph'.

The former Indian cricketer further described Dhoni as a legendary player, whom he had never seen lose his temper.

"He is a legend. He will go down as one of our great cricketers. I have never seen an individual so sound. I have seen Sachin at times get angry. Not this man," he added.

"Whether he gets a zero, gets a hundred, whether he wins the World Cup or loses in the first round, MS is the same man. He is simply consistent with his body language and composure. It amazes me how he does it. Since 2011 he has not given one interview," concluded Shastri.