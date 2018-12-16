हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Gambhir

PM Modi hails Gautam Gambhir for contribution to Indian cricket and social initiatives

Gambhir in return expressed his thankfulness to the PM, stating that all his deeds were dedicated to the country.    

PM Modi hails Gautam Gambhir for contribution to Indian cricket and social initiatives
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed former cricketer Gautam Gambhir who has recently retired from the game for his contribution to Indian cricket as well as sheer desire to bring about a positive change in the lives of those who are underprivileged.

"Let me begin by congratulating you for your stupendous contribution to Indian sports! India will always be grateful to you for your memorable performances, many of which resulted in historic victories for our nation," said PM Modi in the letter which was posted by Gambhir on Twitter. 

Gambhir in return expressed his thankfulness to the PM, stating that all his deeds were dedicated to the country.    

"Thanks @narendramodi @PMOIndia for the kind words. Nothing of this would have been possible without love and support of our fellow countrymen. All these deeds are dedicated to our country," said Gambhir.

Modi further praised the cricketer's dedication and persistence which played a vital role in ensuring that he continued to play for the nation. 

"I am sure the journey was filled with both ups and downs but your dedication and persistence ensured that you began to play for the nation. Within a short span, you emerged as a dependable opener, who often took the team to flying starts," said the Prime Minister. 

PM Modi further hailed Gambhir's firmness, frankness and contribution towards community service initiatives. On a concluding note, he stated that the former opener now enjoyed the time and opportunity to pursue other areas of interest. 

"The firmness and frankness with which you have spoken about issues, especially relating to India's unity and integrity have endeared you to people across the spectrum," said PM Modi.

"Alongside your game, you have been at the forefront of several community service initiatives and this is extremely heartening to see. It is great when public figures show the way and devote time as well as resources towards bringing a positive difference in the lives of the lesser privileged," he added. 

"When you announced retirement from all forms of cricket, you left several well-wishers of yours disappointed. However, this decision marks the start of not one but several other innings of your life. You will have the time and opportunity to pursue other aspects which you would have wanted to pursue a lot earlier but didn't not have the time for," PM Modi concluded.

Tags:
Gautam GambhirCricketPM Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close