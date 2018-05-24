PM Narendra Modi accepts Virat Kohli's online fitness challenge

New Delhi: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted cricket star Virat Kohli's online fitness challenge.

The initiative, called the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' challenge, was started by Sports Minister Rajavardhan Singh Rathore, who posted a short video of himself doing push-ups.

He tagged Kohli, shuttler Saina Nehwal and actor Hrithik Roshan in the video, challenging them to post their own exercise videos.

Kohli responded to it on Wednesday by posting a video of his gym training and tagged his actor wife Anushka Sharma, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Modi.

"Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon," Modi tweeted from his personal handle.