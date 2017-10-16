Police renew Ben Stokes incident witness appeal

London: English police have called again for two men who they believe are key witnesses to the incident that has placed talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes`s place on the Ashes tour in jeopardy to come forward.

The police had already appealed a fortnight ago for the duo to assist them with their investigation into the disturbance outside a nightclub in Bristol late last month which resulted in England vice-captain Stokes being arrested.

"We`re renewing our appeal to trace two men we believe could be key witnesses to a disorder in Bristol in the early hours of Monday, 25 September.

"A 27-year-old man suffered minor facial injuries in the incident. The men we hope to talk to left Mbargo nightclub on Triangle West at 2.19am and walked in the direction of Queens Road with two other men."

The police added that alongside one arrest three other men had attended voluntary interviews, one of those being 26-year-old Stokes` England team-mate Alex Hales, who was out with him on the night in question.

Last week, representatives of Stokes said he would offer a full explanation of the incident "when the time is right".

Stokes -- who got married last week -- will not travel to Australia with the rest of the England squad for the Ashes as he waits to learn whether he will face criminal charges but has not been ruled out of the five-Test series, which starts on November 23.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will not consider him for selection until further notice as it awaits developments in the ongoing police investigation.

The player`s financial fortunes have also suffered with sports equipment manufacturer New Balance terminating their contract with him last week.

The company`s decision was announced hours after Stokes apologised to British celebrity Katie Price and her disabled son Harvey after a video emerged of Stokes impersonating the pair.

Stokes, who is also subject to internal disciplinary action, has had his central contract renewed by the ECB since his arrest.