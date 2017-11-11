'Power couple' Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma slay at Indian Sports Honour Awards

New Delhi: Team India captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress girlfriend Anushka Sharma stole the show at the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kohli and Anushka walked hand-in-hand and got clicked before entering the event.

As Kohli and Anushka stole the limelight, there were many more sports and B-town personalities.

The 29-year old Virat Kohli looked dashing in a navy-blue suit while the Bollywood diva Anushka was seen in a red pantsuit.

India are about to begin the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka on November 16 and Virat ensured to spend his free time with girlfriend Anushka.

The Indian Sports Honours was attended by many sports fraternities like Guests present will be - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Zaheer Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashish Nehra, Kedar Jadhav, Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal, Mahesh Bhupathi, Satnam Singh, Anjali Bhagwat, PT Usha, Sania Mirza, Rani Rampal, Harmanpreet Singh, Deepika Thakur, Gurjit Kaur, Heena Sidhu, PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi amongst others.