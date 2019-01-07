हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi congratulate Indian team on maiden Test series win in Australia

India won the four-match series 2-1 after the Sydney Test ended in a rain-forced draw on Monday. India achieved the feat after a period of 71 years. 

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi congratulate Indian team on maiden Test series win in Australia
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Indian cricket team's maiden Test series triumph in Australia, calling the feat a historic accomplishment.

In his congratulatory message to the side, President Kovind lauded the effort in achieving the series win.

"Congratulations to @imVkohli and his team for reaching one of Indian cricket's final frontiers and winning a test series in Australia for the first time. Gritty batting, marvellous fast bowling and a fine team effort has done us proud. Let's make a habit of it!," the President wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Prime Minister Modi called the Test series win a "historic accomplishment".

"A historic cricketing accomplishment in Australia! Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team for the hard-fought and richly deserved series victory," PM Modi tweeted. 

"The series witnessed some memorable performances and solid teamwork. Best wishes for the various games ahead," he wrote.

India won the four-match series 2-1 after the Sydney Test ended in a rain-forced draw on Monday. India achieved the feat after a wait of 71 years. 

Tags:
India vs AustraliaRam Nath KovindNarendra ModiVirat Kohli

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close