Pressure on Virat Kohli to deliver good results after Anil Kumble's resignation: Report

New Delhi: Senior Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has been receiving massive support from all corners ever since he announced his decision to step down as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Kumble, who replaced Ravi Shastri as the coach of the team, announced his decision to resign as Indian coach citing the 'reservations' skipper Virat Kohli had with his style of coaching.

However, fans and cricket experts have thrown their weight behind the legendary leggie slamming Kohli and other players for disrespecting someone like Kumble - who is known to set high standards in terms of professionalism.

While the cricket fraternity wants Kumble to get a bigger role, fans have slammed Kohli with few even asking for his sacking as captain.

According to a report in The Times of India, Kohli is now under serious pressure to deliver good results failing he could bear the repercussions.

"It has been given to understand that Kohli eventually had the veto power on the coach issue which pushed Kumble out of the team. Now that he has his way, he has to deliver as captain. Otherwise, he had it," the official told TOI.

A veteran of 132 Tests, Kumble is India`s highest Test wicket-taker. As coach, he won 12 of 17 Tests and never lost a Test series at the helm.

In the shorter format, Kumble coached India to the final of the just-concluded ICC Champions Trophy, where the men-in-blue were outplayed by arch-rivals Pakistan.

In Kumble`s absence, M.V. Sridhar was handed the responsibility to supervise the India side during the limited-overs tour of the West Indies.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, V.V.S. Laxman and Sourav Ganguly will restart their search for a full-time replacement for Kumble.

