Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest centurion in a Duleep Trophy final

New Delhi: The ongoing Duleep Trophy final in Lucknow is teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw’s third first-class match and the 17-year-old already has a bunch of records against his name. On Monday, the Mumbai lad became the youngest-ever batsman to score a ton in a Duleep Trophy final. He has now got two tons in just the three domestic games in his young career.

Other records against his name include being the youngest to score a century in Duleep Trophy debut, the youngest to score a fifty in a Duleep Trophy final and the youngest to score a fifty in a Ranji Trophy final.

With such records in a short career, there have been comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar who remains the youngest player to score a ton in Duleep Trophy.

Meanwhile, coming back to the final of the tournament, Shaw’s India Red are in a good position as on stumps on Day 1 of the game, they were 317 for the loss of five wickets as only 83.3 overs could be bowled.

While Shaw was the top-scorer, making 154, Dinesh Karthik was the perfect support act as he hit 111. Bhargav Bhatt meanwhile got three scalps for India Blue. There is a lot to play for as four full days are remaining in the match.