Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest Indian to score century on Test debut

Prithvi Shaw on Thursday became the youngest Indian and fourth overall to score a century on his Test debut. He achieved this feat in the ongoing 1st Test against West Indies in Rajkot. 

Prithvi Shaw toyed around with the West Indies bowlers to hit a scintillating maiden century in 99 balls with 15 fours to his name, which is also the third fastest century on debut behind Dwayne Smith’s 93 (2004) and Shikhar Dhawan’s 85 (2013).

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shaw became the 15th Indian to hit a Test century on debut and the second youngest Indian batsman after Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar (16y 214d) to do so. He was also the youngest Test debutant opener for India after Vijay Mehra, who was 17 years, 265 days in 1955. 

The Mumbaikar, at 18 years and 329 days, broke a 59-year-old record held by Abbas Ali Baig,  (vs 112 vs England at Manchester 1959) at 20 years and 131 days against England in Manchester in 1959, to become the youngest ever to hit a ton in maiden Test. 

Here’s a look at Indians with a century on Test debut: 

With 14 First-class matches, Shaw is also the second least-experienced Indian to make his Test debut behind Sachin Tendulkar, who had played just nine First-class matches before his debut. 

Prithvi Shaw had also scored a century on his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debut. He hit 120 off in 175 for Mumbai in a crunch Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu in 2017 at Rajkot and became the youngest-ever (at 17y, 153d) to score a ton in a Ranji knockout game. He hit 154 off 249 balls for India Red in the subsequent Duleep Trophy final against India Blue, to become the youngest to score a Duleep Trophy hundred in a final and the second youngest behind Sachin Tendulkar (17 years 57 days) to score on debut.

