Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Test series against Australia, Mayank Agarwal called in

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw who had missed the first two Tests against Australia after sustaining an ankle injury during a tour game, has been ruled out of the rest of the series. Mayank Agarwal has been called in as his replacement.

BREAKING: @PrithviShaw has been ruled out of the remainder of the #AUSvIND Test series. @mayankcricket has been called up as his replacement. https://t.co/nBlTkOTkm5 pic.twitter.com/7g8m9ceKDt — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2018

Shaw was expected to open the innings for the visitors in the third Test following a poor performance by regular openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul in the first two matches.

Legendary Australian skipper Ricky Ponting had earlier also expressed his belief that veteran opener Murali Vijay should make way for Prithvi Shaw.

"I think it's got to be Murali Vijay who goes," he told cricket.com.au.

"It was probably a bit of a bat-off coming into the series between those two."

"I saw him (Shaw) out in the outfield today hitting a few balls, starting to look like he's getting around a bit better and with 10 days to go before the next Test you'd think he'll come back in."

"So I think it's got to be Vijay that goes out," concluded Ponting.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is further expected to be a part of the Indian squad for the remaining two Test matches.