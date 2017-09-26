close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Prithvi Shaw versus Sachin Tendulkar: A comparison on their feats as teenage batsmen in domestic cricket

17-year-old Shaw, born on November 9, 1999, now holds four remarkable records in his young career. He is the youngest to not only score a ton in a Duleep Trophy final but also the youngest to have a century on Duleep Trophy debut and the youngest to score a half-century in both the Duleep Trophy final, as well as the Ranji Trophy final.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 10:15
Prithvi Shaw versus Sachin Tendulkar: A comparison on their feats as teenage batsmen in domestic cricket
Twitter/Cricketopia

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw may be only three matches old in first-class cricket but he is already drawing comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar, no less. The reason being some of the feats that Shaw has achieved, in the process also breaking Tendulkar’s record of being the youngest player to score a ton in a Duleep Trophy final.

17-year-old Shaw, born on November 9, 1999, now holds four remarkable records in his young career. He is the youngest to not only score a ton in a Duleep Trophy final but also the youngest to have a century on Duleep Trophy debut and the youngest to score a half-century in both the Duleep Trophy final, as well as the Ranji Trophy final.

Tendulkar meanwhile still has some daddy records in domestic cricket and remains till date the youngest centurion in Duleep Trophy overall. He is also the only man to get tons in all of the three premier domestic tournaments, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy, before turning 18.

While Shaw has got ton is Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy, he is yet to get one in the Irani Trophy.

Meanwhile, Shaw’s ton in the Duleep Trophy final in Lucknow on Monday made sure that India Red ended Day 1 versus India Blue in a good position. They were 317 for five at stumps as Shaw slammed 154. 

TAGS

Prithvi ShawSachin tendulkarCricket

From Zee News

England vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

England vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telec...

Alexandre Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off West Brom
Football

Alexandre Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off We...

Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest centurion in a Duleep Trophy final
cricket

Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest centurion in a Duleep Trophy...

Tons from Prithvi Shaw, Dinesh Karthik take India Red to 317/5 in Duleep Trophy final
cricket

Tons from Prithvi Shaw, Dinesh Karthik take India Red to 31...

England selectors ponder Ashes top-order conundrum
cricket

England selectors ponder Ashes top-order conundrum

UEFA Champions League: Jurgen Klopp grouchy ahead of Liverpool`s Spartak test
Football

UEFA Champions League: Jurgen Klopp grouchy ahead of Liverp...

cricket

Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem take eight each as India A thra...

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s slow start sparks Ballon d&#039;Or race
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's slow start sparks Ballon d'Or...

Liverpool, Manchester United fans trigger Moscow security jitters
Football

Liverpool, Manchester United fans trigger Moscow security j...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video