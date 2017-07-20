Pro Kabaddi League: Sachin Tendulkar rubs shoulder with Kamal Haasan at Tamil Thalaivas event – See Pic

New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar posed with mega-star Kamal Haasan at the jersey launch of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Tamil Thalaivas on Thursday. The event was also attended by other actors like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, etc.

The Chennai-based franchise is co-owned by Tendulkar, and the celebrated actor-filmmaker Haasan was roped in as the ambassador of team.

Earlier, talking about his association with Thalaivas, Haasan had said that, "I am honoured to associate myself strongly with the sport of Kabbadi. I take personal pride in highlighting the profile of a sport developed by my ancestors thousands of years ago. I am glad the team owners chose me. My dear Thalaivas fill your lungs with pride and cross the line to take the game across to international adulation.”

Thalaivas will make PKL debut this season, which will start on July 28. The team would be coached by K Baskaran.

It has the likes of Amit Hooda and Ajay Thakur in their roster.