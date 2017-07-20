Pro Kabaddi League: Sachin Tendulkar rubs shoulder with Kamal Haasan at Tamil Thalaivas event – See Pic
Thalaivas will make PKL debut this season, which will start on July 28. The team would be coached by K Baskaran.
New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar posed with mega-star Kamal Haasan at the jersey launch of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Tamil Thalaivas on Thursday. The event was also attended by other actors like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, etc.
The Chennai-based franchise is co-owned by Tendulkar, and the celebrated actor-filmmaker Haasan was roped in as the ambassador of team.
#TamilThalaivas jersey launched pic.twitter.com/jWQ5QMnhtF
— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 20, 2017
#TamilThalaivas jersey unveiled by the galaxy of stars. #KamalHaasan #Sachin #AlluArjun #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/kFC9J9nP2P
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 20, 2017
#kamalhaasan #Sachin #RamCharan #AlluArjun at #TamilThalaivas event !! pic.twitter.com/TCnrWw2KON
— SS Music (@SSMusicTweet) July 20, 2017
Two GODS In One Frame #KamalHaasan#SachinTendulkar#TamilThalaivas pic.twitter.com/QWhRoZ5m9k
— Kamal Haasan Fans (@KamalHaasanFans) July 20, 2017
. @ikamalhaasan is here #TamilThalaivas pic.twitter.com/jyAW26XZWa
— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 20, 2017
Earlier, talking about his association with Thalaivas, Haasan had said that, "I am honoured to associate myself strongly with the sport of Kabbadi. I take personal pride in highlighting the profile of a sport developed by my ancestors thousands of years ago. I am glad the team owners chose me. My dear Thalaivas fill your lungs with pride and cross the line to take the game across to international adulation.”
It has the likes of Amit Hooda and Ajay Thakur in their roster.