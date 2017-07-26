Proud of how I led the team in the World Cup, says women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj on arrival in India

New Delhi: The Indian women’s cricket team was the toast of the nation because of how it played in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup. And eventually the team received a rousing reception on its return back home on Wednesday.

It was only the second time overall and the first in 12 years that the Indian team entered the final of the tournament.

On her arrival in India and speaking to the media, captain Mithali Raj (as quoted by NDTV), said "It is just the beginning of good times for women's cricket. The win over England in the first match was a big boost for the team. I always listen to myself, team and the staff, not critics."

She further added, "If something like this is started in India, it will help players get exposure but it's up to the BCCI. I can proudly say that I have led the team well. The captain is what the team is."

The Indian team played in the World Cup with a lot of pride. It registered wins against heavyweights like England, Australia and New Zealand en route to the final.

England eventually beat India the second time the two teams met in the tournament. India narrowly lost the final by nine runs.