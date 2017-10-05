close
PSL 2018: Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara released by Karachi Kings

All the five franchises in the PSL were required to release 10 players, two in each category including foreigners to allow the new entrant franchise Multan Sultans to sign on 10 players next week.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 21:31
PSL 2018: Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara released by Karachi Kings
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: West Indian master blaster Chris Gayle and Sri Lankan batting supremo Kumar Sangakkara have been released by the Karachi Kings franchise for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In the final PCB list of players who have been released by their franchisees, Karachi Kings also released West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Gayle had switched to Karachi after appearing for Lahore Qalanders franchise in the first edition.

Interestingly Sangakkara had captained the Karachi Kings outfit in the last PSL but couldn't guide them into the final.

Karachi, in a major trade-off, signed on flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi and he is expected to captain them in the third edition in February-March, 2018.

Karachi have also released Pakistan's senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik, in a major surprise as the former captain has been in prime form for Pakistan in ODIs and T20 Internationals.

In other releases, Quetta Gladiators have let go of Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad while Lahore have released Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has also been released by Peshawar along with English batsman David Malan and Eoin Morgan.

Islamabad United, who will now be coached by Waqar Younis, have released big names like Shane Watson, Sam Billings, Brad Hyaden and Muhammad Irfan.

