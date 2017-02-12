PSL match-fixing row: My son did nothing wrong, says Sharjeel Khan's father

Karachi: Sohail Khan, father of Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan who was suspended from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid corruption allegations, has said that his son "did not do anything wrong".

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its Anti-Corruption Code as part of an ongoing investigation into an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the T20 league being played in Dubai.

"When you are on an international tour, or are playing abroad, then you interact with many people," the Express Tribune quoted Sohail as saying.

"So maybe he met with someone unknowingly who was under the Pakistan Cricket Board`s (PCB) radar. But I talked to him and I can assure you he did nothing wrong."

"I have taught him cricket since he was 12-years-old and I know his character," he said.

Sharjeel`s father further said he was hopeful that his son would be cleared of the allegations.

Both Sharjeel and Latif play for defending champions Islamabad United in the fledgling PSL, the second season of which began in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.Sharjeel, who made his Test debut against Australia in Sydney last month, has played 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is.