PSL: Pakistan promise head of state-level security to foreign cricketers for Lahore finale

New Delhi: In a desperate bid to convince the world that Pakistan is a safe place, the country's cricket board has promised highest level of security to foreign players playing in their flagship tournament.

On Wednesday, the organisers of Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced that the tournament finale will be held in Lahore. Every other match will, however, be played in United Arab Emirates (UAE) like in the previous edition.

It will be a huge task for the organisers even to convince the players to visit the city. The violence-hit country has not hosted a high-profile foreign team since a 2009 gun and bomb attack on the Sri Lankan cricket side that killed eight people and injured nine others, including visiting players.

But, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assured highest level of security, which is comparable to the protocol provided to any visiting head of state.

"The transportation of the cricket players from hotel to stadium to hotel will be in bullet-proof buses escorted by heavy police contingents," PCB`s senior media manager Raza Rashid told AFP.

Earlier this year, the PCB had rejected the advisory given by the Federation of International Cricketers Association’s (FICA) which called on international players against visiting Pakistan.

In between, PSL chairman Najam Sethi has said that a special draft may be held for the final from a pool of players who are ready to play in Lahore.

The second season of the tournament will start tomorrow in Dubai with Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Five franchises are taking part in the tournament.