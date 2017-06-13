PSL spot-fixing row: Nasir Jamshed dubs evidence against him as 'ridiculous'

Karachi: Suspended batsman Nasir Jamshed, who is being investigated by the English authorities for his suspected involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by describing the evidence against him as `ridiculous`.

While the PCB had claimed that Jamshed`s WhatsApp voice messages show him talking about spot-fixing in codes, the 27-year-old said that there is no truth present in the allegations.

"They claim they have WhatsApp voice messages that show me talking about spot-fixing in code. But what they actually have is WhatsApp voice messages that show me talking about selling bats. There`s no code involved at all," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jamshed as saying in his first interview since his arrest.

"I`ve had an arrangement for years whereby I would sell a few CA bats and take a 10% commission. It`s no secret; I`m allowed to do it. I laughed out loud when I saw details of their evidence against me. I was amused. It`s so flimsy. It`s ridiculous," he added.

Reportedly, about eight WhatsApp voice notes were allegedly exchanged between Jamshed and Khalid Latif - another Pakistan batsman who is facing charges of corruption.

The exchanges were in Urdu and were ostensibly about one or more bat deals.

Reflecting on the same, Jamshed said he tried to sell some bats to a man, but there is no real evidence that he was trying to fix the game."The guy they say is a bookie... works in a Honda showroom as far as I know ... We spoke about him buying some bats from me, but in the end he didn`t," Jamshed said.

"If that is as good as they have, they should dismiss the case now. They have no evidence of any financial gain and, after all this time, they have not even charged me with spot-fixing or trying to fix a game. They have no real evidence against me," he added.

Jamshed further insisted that he has confidence in the National Crime Agency in contrast to the PCB, on whom he doesn`t trust at all.

"We have every confidence in the National Crime Agency. But we have very little confidence in the PCB," Jamshed said.Jamshed, who represented Pakistan in two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20Is, was earlier arrested by Britain`s National Crime Agency in connection with the alleged spot-fixing case.

Five other players, including Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nawaz have also been suspended by the PCB in connection with the scandal.