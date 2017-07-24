Punjab CM offers DSP's post to in Punjab Police to Harmanpreet Kaur after announcing INR 5 Lakh cash reward

New Delhi: Team India might have failed to lift their first ever Women's World Cup after suffering a narrow 9-run defeat to hosts England at Lord's on Sunday, but that didn't stop Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh on lauding Punjab-based girl Harmanpreet Kaur for her brilliant performances.

The Punjab CM had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 Lakh to the Indian cricketer and has now offered her the post of DSP in Punjab Police, if she still desired to join the force.

Proud of @ImHarmanpreet, they gave an excellent fight to England in the World Cup final, would be happy to appoint her DSP if she desires. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2017

The chief minister earlier promised to review the state's sports policy to provide government jobs to young sportspersons like Harmanpreet, and also announced Rs. 5 lakh cash award for the cricketing marvel.

Best wishes to @ImHarmanpreet & team India, they're doing a great job in the World Cup so far, spoke to her father, also announced Rs 5L. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2017

Captain Amarinder, who called up Harmanpreet's father Harmandar Singh during the day, said his Government would initiate steps to change the sports policy to accommodate budding sportspersons in government jobs.

Captain Amarinder told Harmandar that his Government was committed to the promotion of sports in the state. All steps would be taken to ensure the welfare of sportspersons who were contributing to the state's glory with their grit and hard work, he added.

The Chief Minister lauded Harmanpreet's score of 171 not out of 115 balls in the world cup cricket semi-final, thereby becoming the second highest scorer in women cricket and steering India into the finals of the world cup.

Captain Amarinder further said Harmanpreet had done the entire country proud with her rare accomplishment in the field of sports and would always be a source of inspiration for young players.

(With ANI inputs)