Punjab opener KL Rahul hits fastest fifty of T20 League

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab couldn't have dreamt for a better start. It was their opener KL Rahul, who went berserk and scored the fastest fifty in the tournament off just 15 balls. His knock included six boundaries and four sixes.

His onslaught began in the last three balls of the first over when he got couple of fours and a six off Trent Boult. He then showed his intent against Mohammed Shami hitting him for a six and boundary. Then came the over which gave the crowd entertainment worth every penny spent as Rahul thrashed Amit Mishra for 24 runs, including 3 fours and 2 sixes. With that he reached the fastest fifty in just 15 balls and looked in a devastating mood.

But in the fifth over, he tried to paddle a full toss from Boult and got the leading edge. He was caught and his quickfire innings 51 in just 16 balls came to an end. Before him, Mayank Agarwal was caught at mid-on on 7 in the fourth over. Punjab were 64/2 and were cruising towards the Delhi total.

Last year, KL Rahul had played impactful knocks for Bangalore and had played a major role in their campaign.