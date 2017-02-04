Punjab Polls: Harbhajan Singh casts his vote, calls on public to vote free of ''external pressure''

New Delhi: One of Indian cricket's most successful spinners, Harbhajan Singh cast his vote on Saturday, and called on the state to turn out in large numbers and elect a Government of their choice. Bhajji, also advised public to not succumb to any external pressure from parties and vote freely with their choice.

Your vote counts. Each and every vote counts. Make sure you vote and help in making Punjab even more amazing. #LovePunjab pic.twitter.com/fXQYirFB6D — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 4, 2017

Seeing the Turbanator among themselves, the crowd went crazy and started asking him for selfies, even the polling officer couldn't resist himself from making the request.

"I want Punjab to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. People complaint about what is not being done by the government and what they want for their development, so this is the time for them to make the change," he said.

He further called on the state to exercise their right and warned them against vote under external pressure.Polling began in Punjab amid heavy security earlier today, with 1,145 candidates contesting across 117 seats, however, the state witnessed a sluggish voter turnout of 14 percent till 11: 30 am.

Poll for the first phase will conclude at 5 p.m.Nearly 2 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,145 candidates, including 81 women. 22, 615 polling stations have been set up, with over one lakh security personnel deployed for free and fair voting.

Tight security arrangements have also been made for 100 critical polling stations and 5,500 vulnerable pockets of the state.

Meanwhile, Assembly Election polling for 40 seats is underway in Goa, where 11.10 lakh voters are going to decide the fate of 251 candidates including 19 women.

(With ANI inputs)