close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Quinton de Kock surpasses MS Dhoni to become fastest wicket-keeper to score 3000 ODI runs

Dhoni, the initial record holder, had achieved this feat in 90 matches followed by Gilchrist who took 95 and Taylor with 105.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 15:43
Quinton de Kock surpasses MS Dhoni to become fastest wicket-keeper to score 3000 ODI runs

New Delhi: South African wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock, who came into the national team just 4 years ago, went pas Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest wicket-keeper to score 3000 One-Day international runs.

De Kock achieved the feat by amassing 109 run off just 87 balls in South Africa's 5th and final ODI against Sri Lanka. Not just the final ODI, the wicket-keeper played an instrumental role in the whole series as the Proteas secured a 5-0 whitewash over the Lankans.

The 24-year-old reached the landmark after playing just 74 ODIs, way too fast as compared to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, and Brendon Taylor.

Dhoni, the initial record holder, had achieved this feat in 90 matches followed by Gilchrist who took 95 and Taylor with 105.

The fact, however, doesn't show the true picture as Dhoni plays the role of a finished and usually bats at No. 5, No. 6 position, whereas De Kock as well as Gilchrist are openers.

Overall, the list of fastest ODI batsmen to cross 3000-run mark is also headed by a South African, Hashim Amla, who took just 57 matches to do it. But he is also a top order batsman.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 15:40

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.