Ashwin had an unforgettable 2016,scalping 72 Test wickets as India won all their Test series in the year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 09:46
R Ashwin brilliantly trolls fans who mocked him by asking to learn bowling from Moeen Ali

New Delhi: India's premier spinner and presently ICC World No. 1 Test bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin is an active celebrity on Twitter who often replies to fan tweets and questions. (India vs England: Full Coverage)

The 30-year-old, who along with Ravindra Jadeja was given a rest from national duty as India took on England in the 3-match T20 series, was trolled by fan as Moeen Ali produced astonishing performance to be named Man of the Match in 1st T20 at Kanpur.

"@ashwinravi99 are you watching @MoeenAli bowl, learn something as you are anyway not playing," tweeted a fan.

"@skrajath I tuned in after he finished his spell on purpose," Ashwin replied back.

Ashwin had an unforgettable 2016, scalping 72 Test wickets as India won all their Test series in the year.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 00:33

