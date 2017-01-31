R Ashwin brilliantly trolls fans who mocked him by asking to learn bowling from Moeen Ali

New Delhi: India's premier spinner and presently ICC World No. 1 Test bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin is an active celebrity on Twitter who often replies to fan tweets and questions. (India vs England: Full Coverage)

The 30-year-old, who along with Ravindra Jadeja was given a rest from national duty as India took on England in the 3-match T20 series, was trolled by fan as Moeen Ali produced astonishing performance to be named Man of the Match in 1st T20 at Kanpur.

@ashwinravi99 are you watching @MoeenAli bowl, learn something as you are anyway not playing — Rajath (@skrajath) January 29, 2017

@skrajath I tuned in after he finished his spell on purpose. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2017

Ashwin had an unforgettable 2016, scalping 72 Test wickets as India won all their Test series in the year.