R Ashwin ends rift rumours to pay tribute to MS Dhoni; recalls his special moment with 'Captain Cool'

New Delhi: ICC Cricketer of the Year, Ravichandran Ashwin, paid tribute to MS Dhoni, after the latter decided to step down as captain of India's ODI and T20 team despite talks of apparent rift between the duo.

Ashwin encapsulated Mahi's incredible journey as a captain with a special tweet.

"What an unbelievable ride it's been msdhoni ,u managed to pull through some stellar records as a leader.Wield the willow wild now," tweeted Ashwin.

In his second tweet, Ashwin recalled his discussion with Dhoni in the last over of 2013 ICC Champions Trophy final in England, which India clinched by 5 runs.

"The champions trophy last over discussion before and during the over will always remain etched in my memory.Great victories with #msdhoni."

Ashwin, after recently being named ICC Test cricketer of the Year 2016, was slammed by MS Dhoni fans for failing to mention his name in 'thank you tweet.'

The duo however stayed away from apparent controversy, but the tweet from India's prime spinner lauding Mahi’s contribution – after the latter decided to hang his captaincy boots from ODIs and T20Is – clears the speculation of rift between the two stars of Indian cricket.