R Ashwin grateful to be reaching 50th Test landmark, eager to repeat performance of 2015 Galle encounter

New Delhi: India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is edging towards reaching his 50th Test landmark as Team India prepares for the opening fixture of the long series at Galle.

Though Virat Kohli and Co. do no have fond memories from their 2015 tour at the same venue, where they suffered a 63-run defeat to the hosts, but Ashwin, personally was on fire in that game picking 10 wickets – six in first innings and four in the second.

Sitting on 49 Tests, the Tamil Nadu-born offie reflects on his journey so far and how he plans to improve himself further and continue to be a lethal weapon, especially in this format, for Team India.

"To come back to a place where I did really well last time in 2015 is like a dream come true because it was some sort of a momentous occasion for me then too,” Ashwin said.

"I was on the way back into the Test side and I got a six-for on the first day and went on to get a 10-for on the third day. It brings back a lot of good memories, coming back to the same venue. And 50th test is definitely something that has come about. I am not able to go back and retrace how I did it but I am very grateful to have gotten here. I think every Test match is a blessing from here on."

"Looking behind, I might have set some targets but looking ahead, I won't set targets because that is what past has taught me. You cannot really get ahead of yourself and you can't really set milestones," Ashwin said on a pragmatic note.

"The most important thing is to getting better every single day as international cricket can be very cruel. It can really sort you out if you are sitting on your past laurels, Yes, you can have a cup of coffee, reminisce well, it's important to go ahead and take a Test match and one day at a time," Ashwin stated.

Fifty Test matches is not a mean milestone but Ashwin says he can't "retrace" how he accomplished the commendable feat.

One of India's most prolific spinners with 275 wickets in 49 Tests, Ashwin feels that the 'Test No. 50' puts him in good stead although he does not know how many more matches are left in him.

"The 50th Test is something that has just come about. I cannot retrace how I did it. But I am grateful to having got here and every Test match is a blessing from here on," Ashwin told mediapersons.

Sri Lanka has been a happy hunting ground for Ashwin, who had a 10-wicket haul at Galle during the tour of 2015.

"Coming back to a place where I did really well is like a dream come true. It was a momentous occasion for me then as I was making a comeback into the Test side. I got a 10-for in the match, actually 6 for on the first day and 10 for on the third day. This brings back lot of good memories," Ashwin, who has 27 five-wicket and seven 10-wicket hauls, recollected. (Ashwin wants Shastri to have positive influence in dressing room)

He did not put a count on how many more Tests he will play but the journey so far has put him in a "good stead".

So does the preparation change now that he has reached a massive landmark?

"The preparation time and what I want to tick as a cricketer is pretty same but I can sense about my awareness as a cricketer and general experience. Even today during practice, I was able to sense what sort of experience, what learnings I can put into practice," Ashwin said.

"All these have rounded me off as a cricketer over last few years. All these things give me knowledge and perspective going into the game. I would say 50 Tests have put me in good stead and I don't know how many more I have."

(With PTI inputs)