R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Manoj Tiwary back Abhinav Mukund's stand on racism

In his latest post this morning, the 27-year-old Mukund made it clear that his statement has nothing to do with the Indian team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 14:34
R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Manoj Tiwary back Abhinav Mukund&#039;s stand on racism
IANS

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund has received the backing of fellow Indian cricketers Ravichandrand Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Manoj Tiwary after he slammed racial abuse on social media, saying that he has himself been at the receiving end of insults and ridicule for his skin tone.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page, Mukund, who was a part of Team India's opening Test squad against Sri Lanka, expressed his disappointment at some of messages sent to him targeting his skin tone.

READ: Abhinav Mukund's HEART-FELT letter to those abusing him on basis of skin colour

His statement evoked strong response from his fans, who praised him for sharing his thoughts on the subject.

Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary, replying to him, tweeted, "Well said ABHINAV."

Reactions kept coming in, with Ashwin and Pandya also joining in to back Mukund's statement on colour-based racism. "Muk on point I love," tweeted Pandya.

"Read and learn, don't make it a headline cos its someone's emotion," tweeted Ashwin.

In his latest post this morning, the 27-year-old Mukund made it clear that his statement has nothing to do with the Indian team.

Mukund also urged followers to not link this with a political agenda.

"Guys please don't turn this into something else,it has absolutely no connection to anyone in the team. It is mainly targeted at people Who have been posting abuses about colour and saying absolutely derogatory things about the tone of my skin. That s all !," he tweeted.

He further appealed,"Please don't turn this into something political,I just wanted to make a positive statement hoping to make a change. That's all."

Mukund has played seven Tests for India after making his debut in 2011 against West Indies, but he is yet to be handed an ODI call-up

