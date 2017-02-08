R Ashwin just two wickets away from becoming fastest bowler to claim 250 scalps
India's ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is just two wickets away from taking 250 Test Wickets.
New Delhi:
The Chennai tweaker will be hoping to break this record in the upcoming one-off test match against Bangladesh, which will be his 45th match for India.
Ashwin, who was rested for the recently concluded T20 series against England, will become the fastest bowler ever to take 250 Test wickets and would succeed legends like Dennis Lillie and Dale Steyn, who played 48 and 49 matches respectively to claim the feat.
In the global list of leading wicket-takers, the off spinner will go past West Indies legend Michael Holding, who took 249 test wickets in his career.
The one-off match between India and Bangladesh will be played from 9th February to 13th February at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
Ashwin made his Test debut for India against West Indies at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in 2011, where he was adjudged the Man of the Match for his performance of 3/27 in the 1st innings and 6/47 in the 2nd innings.
Ashwin has played just one Test match against Bangladesh where he claimed a 5-wicket haul with a figure of 5/87. His last Test match was against England in Chennai in which he took just one wicket.
The Chennai offie had a glorious 2016, where he claimed three feats for his terrific performance on the field with both the bat and ball.
In the year 2016, he was awarded ICC Cricketer and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. He is the current number one bowler in the ICC Test rankings, and would be hoping to claim many milestones for the country.
