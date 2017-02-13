R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja bundle Bangladesh to give Chetewshwar Pujara a wedding anniversary present

New Delhi: India's ever-reliant Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara thanked Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for wrapping-up the Bangladesh batsmen early, giving him due time for his wedding anniversary.

Virat Kohli & Co defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs to extend their unbeaten streak in the longer format of the game to 19.

In the post match interview, Pujara thanked bowlers – especially the worlds's best spin duo of Jadeja and Ashwin – to bowl out the visitors early so that he can celebrate wedding anniversary with wife.

“It’s my wedding anniversary, really proud that the guys have finished the match early for me,” said Pujara during an interview to host broadcasters.

In the 5th day of the sole-Test between India and Bangladesh, Ashwin and Jadeja picked up crucial wickets as other bowlers kept putting pressure on the batsmen.

Earlier, Pujara also spoke about how he feels about his game in other formats of the game and the Saurashtra-born batsman said people's perception about his batting will soon change.

"There is a perception that I can't play many shots. But if you look at the domestic cricket and overall, the way I have played, this was one of the occasions that gave me an opportunity to express myself and I did that," Pujara was quotes saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I am very hopeful that perception will go soon. I have got a T20 hundred in a DY Patil Tournament. Probably I am batting freely, I have added a few shots to my game, which is helping me. Even in Test format, the way I am striking the ball, the way I have been batting in the last few series, I have changed my game, which is helping me in T20 and one-day game. In near future I think things will change," he added.

Pujara married Puja Pabari in Rajkot on 13 February 2013