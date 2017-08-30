R Ashwin removes Gloucestershire's Gareth Roderick to claim maiden County cricket wicket - Watch

New Delhi: After been 'rested' for the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, Ravichandran Ashwin made his County cricket debut for Worcestershire on August 29.

Ashwin first did decent contribution with the bat, scoring a solid 36 while batting at No. 6. The Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder then struck his maiden wicket in County Championship by removing Gloucestershire's wicket-keeper batsman Gareth Roderick with a simple caught & bowled.

The 30-year old has almost 500 international wickets to his name but is only the second player in the current Indian team set up to be playing County cricket in England, along with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Here's the video of the offie's maiden wicket:

India international @ashwinravi99 takes his maiden County Championship wicket! First of many? pic.twitter.com/7XFCaZyjAA — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 29, 2017

The Indian off-spinner later took two more wickets to complete a 3-wicket haul on his debut:

ICYMI India international @ashwinravi99 took 3 wickets on his County Championship debut pic.twitter.com/LQzfMKWnRa — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 30, 2017

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin reflected on his maiden stint in County Cricket.

"It's always been a dream to play county cricket. I grew-up watching it on TV in India and it has always meant a lot. Spinners have come before and told me it is a must-do experience. I was being rested from a series [against Sri Lanka], so I thought I might as well come here to get experience.

"But yes, next year was in the back of my mind and the back of the mind of the team management back home. With the pace with which the international cricket calendar is set-up, you don't have a long time to prepare. That might even cost you a Test match. So these experiences can be banked upon and, if you can learn faster - which I pride myself upon - the results can come a bit faster," said the ICC World No. 3 Test bowler.

While there have been doubts over his continuity in the limited overs formats, especially considering the 2019 World Cup, playing County Cricket might actually workout in his favour and help selectors take call on his role.