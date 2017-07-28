close
R Ashwin's childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam is India's new manager

He will join the national team before the start of the second Test in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 20:49
R Ashwin&#039;s childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam is India&#039;s new manager

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday appointed Sunil Subramaniam as the new administrative manager of the Indian cricket team for a one-year period. He is famously known as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's childhood coach.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday appointed former First Class cricketer Mr. Sunil Subramaniam as the Administrative Manager of Team India (Senior Men)," a BCCI statement said.

"He will be contracted for a one-year term and join Team India in Sri Lanka before the start of second Test," it added.

The 50-year-old former TN left-arm spinner was one among the six candidates to have appeared for the interview on July 25. Sunil is a highly-rated coach in Tamil Nadu, and has worked with a lot of top cricketers in the state, including Ashwin.

During his playing days, he represented both TN and Assam, taking 285 wickets apart from scoring 1096 runs in 74 first-class matches.

