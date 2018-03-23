Radha Yadav to replace injured Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Delhi: Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav will replace injured Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the Indian women's squad for the ongoing T20 Triangular series against England and Australia.

Gayakwad, also a left-arm spinner, had sustained a webbing injury to her right hand during a fielding session after India's opening game against Australia Women on March 22. India had lost the match by six wickets.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has named Radha Yadav as the replacement for injured Rajeshwari Gayakwad in India's squad for the ongoing Paytm Women's T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

Interestingly Gayakwad was roped in as a replacement for Ekta Bisht, who was ruled out after she injured her left index finger while attempting a return catch in the third ODI against Australia in Baroda last Sunday.

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram, Radha Yadav.