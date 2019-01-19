Rahane, Bawne to lead India A against England Lions

Mumbai: The BCCI`s All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday appointed Ajinkya Rahane and Ankit Bawne as captains of the two India A one-day squads which will face England Lions in a five one-day match series, slated to begin from January 23 in Thiruvananthapuram.

While Rahane will lead the team in the first three contests, Bawne will captain the team in the last two matches against the visitors.

Meanwhile, the committee also picked the Board President (BP) XI squad for a two-day warm-up game, set to be played from February 3 against the tourist. Jharkhand stumper Ishan Kishan will lead the BP XI in the contest.

Citing the importance of domestic cricket, the committee did not include members from the teams that have qualified for the Ranji Trophy semis.

Squad:

India A squad for 1st, 2nd & 3rd one-day: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rituraj Gaekwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jayant Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India A squad for 4th & 5th one-day: Ankit Bawne (Captain), Rituraj Gaekwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

BP XI for two-day warm-up game: Ishan Kishan (Captain & wicket-keeper), Akshath Reddy, Dhruv Shorey, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot, Rajesh Mohanty.