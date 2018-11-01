हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid 5th Indian to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dravid joins an elite list that includes Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid was on Thursday inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame during a brief function ahead of the final ODI between India and West Indies.

Dravid became only the fifth player from India to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame. Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar presided over the formalities.

 The ICC had on July 2, announced his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Dravid joins an elite list that includes Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble.

Dravid aggregated 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries. He was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2004. 

Dravid, who played only one T20 International, was also a brilliant slip fielder and finished his Test career in 2012 with 210 catches, which is a world record in itself. 

"It is a matter of great honour to be named by the ICC in the Cricket Hall of Fame. To find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career and the kind of recognition that would delight any player," Dravid was quoted as saying in an ICC media release after the induction. 

