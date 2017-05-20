Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble might be the highest paid cricket coaches in the world

New Delhi: Touted as the biggest and the most successful Twenty20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League does live up to the hype and expectations at least as far as the money is concerned.

Not only players but the support staff have also been more than fairly rewarded for their contributions during the ten years of IPL's existence.

The compensation of a franchise coach was Rs 40 lakhs per year in 2008, the first season of IPL, and it has grown manifolds since then.

It has been estimated that Delhi Daredevils mentor Rahul Dravid draws a salary of Rs 4.5 crores per year. Even by IPL standards, it is the maximum payout for a coaching role.

However, a source revealed to The Times of India that Australian Ricky Ponting got almost the same amount as Dravid during his two-year tenure with Mumbai Indians.

It has been learnt from different sources that Daniel Vettori (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Jacques Kallis (Kolkata Knight Riders) are making somewhere around Rs 3.5 crore per year. Virender Sehwag (Kings XI Punjab), Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai Indians), Tom Moody (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Stephen Fleming (Pune Rising Supergiant) are said to be in the Rs 2.3 to Rs 3-crore category.

Sachin Tendulkar continues his association with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians even after retirement in the capacity of the 'franchise icon'. It has been revealed that Tendulkar might be earning more than Dravid for his inactive role.

Gujarat Lions' Brad Hodge is the lowest paid coach with an estimated salary of Rs 70 lakh per year.

India national coach Anil Kumble is on the verge of becoming the highest paid cricket coach in the world if BCCI agrees to his wage demands.

"If Kumble gets his wish, his salary would reach the Rs 8-crore bracket," another source said.